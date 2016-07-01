Ibrahimovic arrival makes Manchester the 'capital of football' - Vieira
Free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 34, took to social media to announce his intention to join Manchester United.
Manchester is set to become the "capital of football" after Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced Manchester United as his next destination, according to former team-mate Patrick Vieira.
Ibrahimovic took to social media to reveal he is to join United ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, though the club have not confirmed the deal.
The 34-year-old former Sweden captain, who announced his international retirement at Euro 2016, has been a free agent since departing French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who he guided to four successive Ligue 1 titles, scoring 38 league goals last season.
And former Manchester City midfielder Vieira - now coach of MLS side New York City FC - has endorsed Ibrahimovic's switch to Old Trafford, talking up Manchester as the place to be with Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola set to go head-to-head in the Premier League.
"He is a good friend of mine and we spent time together at Juventus and at Inter," Vieira said.
"We are still in touch once in a while and we have massive respect for each other.
"What I really like about him is his character - he is a winner, a guy who can drive the team because of his character and that is a very good signing for Manchester United.
"I spoke to him this morning - he said that he decided to go to United and he believes that is a very good decision for him. Of course I will wish him good luck and I will be following him.
"Look at the two managers in Manchester; look at Ibrahimovic; [Sergio] Aguero on one side, [David] Silva, [Wayne] Rooney. I think Manchester is the capital of football."
