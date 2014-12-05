Ibrahimovic available to play against Nantes

Blanc's men welcome Michel Der Zakarian's men to the Parc des Princes aiming to get back to winning ways after missing the chance to go top of Ligue 1 with a 1-1 draw at Lille on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic has been hampered by a heel problem for much of the campaign and sat out the game at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

And, following comments from club doctor Eric Rolland indicating that the injury would trouble Ibrahimovic throughout the season, the Sweden international striker was expected to be rested this weekend with a UEFA Champions League meeting with Barcelona - which will decide who tops Group F - on the horizon next week.

However, Blanc has dismissed those rumours, suggesting that the 33-year-old could feature this weekend.

"Ibrahimovic was rested [against Lille]," Blanc said. "His heel injury has not completely disappeared. He is available to the squad."

Blanc believes that the clash with Brittany club Nantes will serve as good preparation for the trip to Camp Nou as PSG aim to maintain their domestic success of recent years and reach the latter stages of Europe's premier club competition.

"The Nantes match will serve as preparation for Barcelona, for those who will be on the pitch or not," Blanc added.

"The goal is the championship, one of the two cups and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League."