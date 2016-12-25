Ibrahimovic celebrates Christmas with a snow angel

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated Christmas in a way only he could this year...by making snow angels!

The Manchester United strike posted a video on Instagram showing him making the shapes in the snow with the comment "Dare to Zlatan".

Dressed only his underpants, Ibrahimovic did what many people do when it snows, while also performing a few sit-ups for good measure.

He then raced off camera to presumably warm up in the freezing conditions.

Ibrahimovic has been in fine form for United this season after making the free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Ten of those have come in his last nine appearances, ominous form ahead of their Premier League clash with Sunderland on Monday.