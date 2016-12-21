Ibrahimovic has 'killed' his critics, says Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola feels the former Sweden international has "killed" his doubters with his performances for Manchester United this campaign.

There were doubts as to whether the 35-year-old could live up to the high expectations in the Premier League after impressing in Ligue 1, Serie A and LaLiga in the earlier stages of his career.

Ibrahimovic has wasted little time in winning over his critics, though, scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

"Zlatan is a revelation for England, but not to the rest of the world," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"It was one of our goals to show that what he has done throughout his career, he could also do it in the Premier League.

"There were always questions whether he could do it in the Premier League as well and he has killed everyone who questioned him with his performances so far."

Jose Mourinho recently claimed Ibrahimovic will stay at Old Trafford for one additional season as United look to exercise the option to extend his deal and Raiola has confirmed the prolific attacker is likely to stay in Manchester.

"There is a big chance that there will be a second year. We had already included that in the contract so it is not new for us and Manchester United. Both parties are very happy with that," he affirmed.

"It is more a question of time or when rather than if.

"There were also big offers from China last year and he chose not to take it to come to England and that showed his spirit.

"The boy is not done yet. He still has it in him. He still has the fire that he wants to win, that he wants to perform, and if it was only money he was after, he would not be at Manchester United."