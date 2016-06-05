Ibrahimovic hints future will be decided on June 7

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he will confirm who his next club will be on June 7 after revealing a "big announcement" is to come on that day.

The Sweden striker is rumoured to be joining Manchester United on a one-year deal as new manager Jose Mourinho's first signing – and his latest comments have added fuel to the fire.

"There will be a big announcement on the 7th. It will be this summer's big bomb," he told Swedish TV channel Fotbollskanalen following his country's 3-0 friendly win over Wales.

"It feels good, feels better than good. A lot will happen with this news, so hopefully you'll all enjoy."

The 34-year-old striker could be allowed to fly to Manchester to complete the deal as Sweden manager Erik Hamren said the players will have some days off ahead of Euro 2016, which kicks off on Friday.

"We have days off. We plan our activities and the players can act based on that. I'm not going to speculate about such things," the Sweden boss said.

However, Ibrahimovic's announcement may not be about his next destination as he recently tweeted that his sports brand will launch on the same date.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a host of clubs since his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of the season.

As well as United, Ibrahimovic was recently said to be in talks with LA Galaxy over a move, but he has publicly rejected a return to the Swedish top division, saying he is "too good" for the league.