Ibrahimovic hints at interest in Premier League move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested he would be open to moving to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Paris Saint-Germain star's future remains shrouded in doubt as he approaches the end of his contract, with moves to England, the United States and Qatar all mooted in the past few months.

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola said in January that the Sweden international's physique and playing style would make him ideally suited to a spell in England's top flight, and the 34-year-old has refused to rule out the prospect of such a move.

"I have another three months here and, then, what will happen?" he said on Tuesday, after he helped PSG to a 2-1 Champions League win over Chelsea. "Big things will happen. So let's see."

When asked if he would prefer a move to the Premier League, he added: "Let's just say I am in good shape."

Talk of Ibrahimovic capturing the interest of Manchester United grew during the transfer window and, with reports that Jose Mourinho could be named as Louis van Gaal's replacement at the end of the season persisting, speculation of a reunion with his former boss at Inter is likely to intensify.

Ibrahimovic was asked about Mourinho on Tuesday, and simply replied: "He should have been here."

The former Barcelona striker opened the scoring against Chelsea before Edinson Cavani struck the winner after John Obi Mikel had made it 1-1 at half-time.

The defeat was Guus Hiddink's first since replacing Mourinho as manager in December, yet Ibrahimovic is wary of underestimating the Premier League champions in the return leg given their away-goals defeat in the quarter-finals two years ago.

"Chelsea are a fantastic team," he said. "Just because they are not doing as well as they normally do in the Premier League, it doesn't mean they are weak. It is a strong team with fantastic players.

"I remember two years ago we won the first leg 3-1 against them, and we still didn't go through, so this competition can be unpredictable. We have a second leg to play and anything could happen.

"But we will be confident going to London. If we play the way we did in Paris, we are confident of going through."