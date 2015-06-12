Ibrahimovic: I will stay at PSG

Amid speculation that he is set to depart, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated his intention to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sweden captain moved to PSG from Milan in 2012, and has become the team's talisman, leading them to three consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

Ibrahimovic scored 30 goals in all competitions last season as PSG lifted the domestic treble and reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Rumours had circulated that Ibrahimovic was in line for a move away from Parc des Princes, but the striker came out to rubbish any such talk.

"I belong to PSG. I have one year left on my contract," he said in a media conference ahead of Sweden's Euro 2016 qualifier against Montenegro.

"There is no truth to these stories. I am a PSG player.

"I really don't think that I will leave. We won everything at PSG this season.

"I have no idea where the transfer stories come from, I guess people need something to write about.

"The Champions League is not that important. I'd rather play for a club I like and enjoy myself. I play for a Champions League club and I enjoy it."