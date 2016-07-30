Ibrahimovic keen for 'interesting' Pogba deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is following Paul Pogba's proposed move to his new club Manchester United with keen interest and hopes a deal can be done soon.

Ibrahimovic has already endeared himself to the United faithful by scoring an acrobatic bicycle kick just four minutes into his non-competitive debut against Galatasaray – which Jose Mourinho's men went on to win 5-2 on Saturday – and will have curried further favour with his new fans by showing he is following the Pogba saga with keen interest.

Pogba is reportedly set to swap Italian champions Juventus for a return to Old Trafford in a record-breaking deal.

"We have something big going on," Ibrahimovic told Swedish television station Kanal 5.

"It looks very interesting.

"Let's see if Pogba will also [come], then it will be even more interesting."

Ibrahimovic and Pogba share the same agent – Mino Raiola – meaning the striker's comments could be seen as something of a hint that a deal is close to completion after months of speculation.

The former Sweden international and captain was signed, sealed and delivered to United by Raiola at the start of July and is already getting things done on the pitch.

He scored his first United goal with an acrobatic effort not even four minutes into his debut and he was delighted to get his first goal on Swedish soil.

"It felt good. Very good. The first half was so-so but the second was good," the 34-year-old said.

"It was my first game and right now it's important to build up my physique and stamina.

"[Scoring on Swedish soil] felt even better. It was fantastic. We had great support and this is my country. I can't fail in my country."