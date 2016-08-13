Ibrahimovic keen to mentor Rashford

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to take Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford under his wing and believes the 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

Rashford broke into the first team under Louis van Gaal last campaign and impressed with a string of fine performances, earning a spot in England's squad for Euro 2016.

The young forward – who scored five goals in 11 league starts in 2015-16 - will be teaming up with Ibrahimovic this term and the Swede is keen to help his team-mate get the best out of himself.

"I can do a lot for the young players," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"I have been at the top for 10-15 years, I have played for clubs that players could only dream about and I have won with every club I have been at. I have played with big champions, big quality, top players, this is something I have brought with me and I give to the younger players. This ability, the focus, what they need to do, the demands of a player.

"I see Rashford as a huge talent, I have been here two weeks and I also saw him last season. I get to see him live every day now and he is the future of England. He just needs to keep working hard, keep focusing and everything will come by itself.

"I got help from many players. I remember I went to Juventus where all the big stars were, I saw the way they were behaving, training, how professional they were, how they were eating. You study all the small details and start to do the same. Then you become one of them."

Ibrahimovic is likely to feature alongside Wayne Rooney on a regular basis for United and he has little doubt the two will form a great attacking partnership.

"I think it will work very well. The more time we spend on the pitch together, the more we get to know each other. We will understand each other very well," he added.

"He's an intelligent player and I think I am too. I will not be in his way and I believe he will not be in mine. So it's an easy combination.

"We like to play football, we like to come and get the ball and build up the game. But it's not only about two players, it's a team sport."