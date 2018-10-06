Ibrahimovic to Milan talk branded 'hot air' by Gattuso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso says talk of a potential San Siro return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "just hot air".

Milan sporting director Leonardo suggested a move for the LA Galaxy forward would not be possible, but the Swede's agent Mino Raiola refused to rule out a switch to the Rossoneri, where Ibrahimovic starred for two seasons between 2010 and 2012.

Gattuso previously refused to comment on the progress of any possible deal, but on Saturday hinted he might be interested in a forward to support Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone.

"You have to ask Leonardo. I can only talk about [Ibrahimovic] in terms of the period in which he was my team-mate," Gattuso told a news conference.

"He was a leader, a champion with a very strong personality but, as far as the market is concerned, so far it is just hot air."

On the prospect of bringing in another striker, he added: "I would like many things in life! The moment will come when I will sit with the club and discuss what we need."

Gattuso: "Our goal for is to take home the three points. It's an easy fixture on paper but tactically they are a good team and dangerous on set pieces. We can't afford to make too many mistakes"October 6, 2018

Milan are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, but a run of three draws before beating Sassuolo last weekend means the they are still in the bottom half ahead of Sunday's clash with Chievo.

Gattuso retains belief his side can consistently win, though, and hopes they build on a 3-1 comeback victory over Olympiacos in the Europa League in midweek.

"We've seen that we're making some mistakes and we have to work on it, although we have done good things, too," Gattuso said.

"We need time, but we need to think game after game. We left points behind us, although we deserved more. We have to keep working and believe in ourselves.

"All games are different from one another, but in the Europa League, we started well. Then their goal crippled us. We did well to bounce back. This is the attitude I want to see and this is what we were missing."