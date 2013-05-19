Ibrahimovic named Ligue 1 player of season
Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named Ligue 1's player of the season on Sunday.
The Sweden striker scored 29 goals, the highest total since Jean-Pierre Papin netted 30 in 1989-90, and beat team-mates Thiago Silva and Blaise Matuidi as well as Saint-Etienne's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a vote by Ligue 1 players and coaches.
Bastia midfielder Florian Thauvin was voted the top prospect with Saint-Etienne's Christophe Galtier and PSG's Carlo Ancelotti tied for coach of the season.
