Ibrahimovic slams 'b******t' exit rumours

The Sweden captain has been typically prominent in the headlines recently, and faces a disciplinary hearing after launching a foul-mouthed tirade against referee Lionel Jaffredo in the aftermath of PSG's 3-2 defeat to Bordeaux earlier this month.

Ibrahimovic told a camera in the tunnel: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

The former Barcelona and Inter man subsequently apologised, but that has not stopped rumours circulating that he is considering his future.

But Ibrahimovic has insisted he has no intention of leaving the Parc des Princes.

"I like it in France," he said at a news conference ahead of Sweden's UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier against Moldova.

"I would not have played there for so long and I would not have renewed my contract if I did not like it.

"All the others, all that b*******, they just want to pull me down from the top but I will not go. I like it on top. That's where I'll stay."