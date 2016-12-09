Ibrahimovic wants United to be ruthless

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged Manchester United to be more ruthless and kill games off when they get the chance.

Jose Mourinho's men appeared to be on their way to a 1-0 win over Everton last week, only for Leighton Baines to net an 89th-minute penalty and frustrate United.

United previously threw away a winning position against Arsenal in similar fashion and Ibrahimovic stressed they cannot afford to keep allowing points to slip away if they are to battle for top honours.

"We create many chances and sometimes you can win 1-0," the Swede told reporters.

"But I think we have learned now that we have to score more than one goal to make sure we get the three points.

"You need to close [the game] at 1-0, which you can do. You don't need to win 4-0 every week, but that has not happened yet. Hopefully we can start killing teams off with a second goal. We want to kill every game we play.

"As long as you create the chances, you will eventually score. I think we are performing very well. The team has got a good balance, we have had some unlucky games and some games where we made simple mistakes to concede a goal, but most of our games have been good.

"So, if we can just get a couple of wins in a row, it would give us even more confidence. We are not playing badly."