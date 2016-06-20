Ibrahimovic will be a 'great addition', says De Bruyne

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a "great addition" to the Premier League and will settle quickly into Manchester life, according to Kevin De Bruyne.

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic is reportedly on the brink of completing a move to Manchester United at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, which expires this month.

And De Bruyne, who plays for United's rivals City, says Ibrahimovic is a good fit for the Old Trafford club, under the leadership of Jose Mourinho for the first time next season.

"I think it will be good for him," said De Bruyne ahead of Belgium's Group E clash with Sweden at Euro 2016.

"He's lived already in a couple of cities, so I think he will take care of himself.

"I personally like it very much, so I'm happy with the way everything's going over there. That is, for me, very important.

"He's a great addition, so that's good for the league."

De Bruyne was shifted into a central position for Belgium's victory over Republic of Ireland, having started on the right in the opening defeat to Italy.

But the attacker has dismissed claims he requested the change due to his unhappiness with Marc Wilmots' tactical setup.

"People like to talk, people like to criticise, that's part of the game," he added.

"In one way I don't think there is an issue, I never said something, but if people want to talk about it or discuss it that's alright.

"I don't even give it too much attention to be fair. I think they have already been saying the same for the last eight years that I've played football and I did the same this year, and I never heard any stories about it at City.

"So I don't know why it always happens in the national team, but OK it's there and it doesn't even bother me to be fair."