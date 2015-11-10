Ibrahimovic would do anything to be at Euro 2016

Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he would do anything to be at Euro 2016 ahead of his side's play-off tie against Denmark.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was not at last year's World Cup after Sweden failed to qualify, losing out to Portugal in the play-offs, and his nation now face a crucial two-legged contest in a bid to reach the tournament in France.

Ibrahimovic is desperate to make it to the event and warned his team-mates that any mistakes would be punished by the Danes, with the first leg taking place at home on Saturday.

"I want to be there, I have to be there," he told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about Euro 2016.

"I would do anything to be there. We must believe we can make it until the end.

"They will be two tough matches, like the last Champions League match with PSG against Real Madrid. We played well, committed one error, conceded and lost.

"The two matches with Denmark will be similar. Whoever makes fewer mistakes will win."

Ibrahimovic does not think his international career will come to an end if Sweden do not qualify and discussed the chances of one day returning to live in his home nation.

The 34-year-old continued: "I don't think they will be my last games for Sweden – my age is not telling me to stop.

"I don't know [if I will return to Swden] as I left so many years ago. I have to find somewhere where I am able to live the way I want to.

"That could be Stockholm, but who knows. I won't exclude it, but it also depends on my family.”

Ibrahimovic made his international debut in 2001 and has gone on to score 59 goals - the most in his country's history - from 109 caps.