Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara

Agent and wife Wanda Nara revealed Mauro Icardi is a target for the Chinese Super League, however the Inter captain is happy in Serie A.

Icardi shared his thoughts on the lucrative CSL following Inter's 3-1 win over Chievo on Saturday, talking up a move to China towards the end of his career.

And Nara said the 23-year-old Argentine forward - who signed a new five-year deal in October - has been the subject of interest from the league, which Oscar and Carlos Tevez now call home.

"I can confirm that many clubs in China want him, but Icardi only recently signed a new contract with Inter and he is absolutely happy," wife and agent Nara told Calciomercato.com.

"Inter have always done everything to keep hold of Mauro, just as Mauro did everything to stay as the captain of the Nerazzurri.

"I feel that I am a witness to this love affair."

Icardi is the leading goalscorer in Serie A this term with 15 goals.