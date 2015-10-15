Icardi: Juventus may fear me

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has suggested that Juventus may be fearful of facing him in the Derby d'Italia on Sunday.

With six career goals against the Turin side, stretching back to his time with Sampdoria, the 22-year-old averages one strike every 64 minutes.

The Argentine – who finished the 2014-15 Serie A season as the competition's joint top scorer, matching Luca Toni on 22 goals – feels that record may be cause for concern for Juve ahead of the San Siro clash.

"I have scored six goals in five games against Juventus. I don't know if they are afraid of me in Turin, but it is certainly a special match any time you play against them," Icardi told La Stampa.

"To score when you play against Juventus is an incredible feeling. I started scoring when I was a kid and I never stopped. Why would I stop now?

"We will be playing to win. Any game you lose, a bad week of training always follows.

"It can become daunting but I signed a new contract with Inter until 2019 because I want to get this club back to where it belongs: I want to win everything with this glorious club."

Juve sit 12th in Serie A with just two wins from their first seven games, a record which surprises Icardi.

"Nobody expected them to start this way, but we will see where they are come the end of the season because they can certainly come back," he said.

"After losing [Andrea] Pirlo, [Arturo] Vidal and [Carlos] Tevez, they lost the spine of their team."

Inter's last home win over Juventus was a 2-0 triumph under Jose Mourinho in September 2010.