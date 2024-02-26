Iconic £4.5m Ted Lasso townhouse goes up for sale

Ted Lasso fans can own a piece of the show

If you’re missing the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso and have a few million pounds in loose change, then you could be in luck.

That’s because a Grade II-listed townhouse that featured prominently in the cult show has gone up for sale for the princely sum of £4.5million.

Situated in Richmond, the property is a stone’s throw away from The Prince’s Head pub which was a key location in the series and around the corner from the flat that Ted lived in. Opposite the house is Richmond Green, another location that fans will instantly recognise from the show.

This house featured in Ted Lasso is up for sale (Image credit: Savills)

Ted Lasso ran on Apple TV+ for three seasons and told the fish-out-of-water story of an American high-school gridiron coach who found himself hired by fictional Premier League side Richmond FC.

Jason Sudeikis played the eponymous coach in the comedy-drama series, which won a host of awards during its three-year, 34-episode run before it was brought to a close last year.

During the run, Ted was able to win over his sceptical team and co-workers, with the tone of the show evolving from a feel-good mood in its first series to one that looked to confront issues such as anxiety and belonging as it continued.

The property on offer will be familiar to fans of the show and dates back to the mid-18th century. It features four bedroom suites, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, along with a courtyard garden and views of Richmond Green.

Check out the house listing on Savills

