'I’d probably pick Cole Palmer alongside Bellingham and Rice in there at the moment. For me, Declan Rice is good enough to play that central midfield role on his own' Thomas Tuchel advised to DROP Manchester City star by England legend

Being a manager is a thankless task, let alone the England manager.

The Three Lions have now gone 59 years without winning a major tournament, losing out in the final of both of the last European Championships.

Selection headaches are part and parcel of the role as well, everyone thinks their inform player should start, but theres only 11 names on the teamsheet.

Tuchel urged to find a solution to England attacking midfield dilemma and dropping star could be way out

Jude Bellingham scored two goals from midfield at EURO 2024 in Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Euro 2024, England's selection headache came in the shape of Cole Palmer.

Fresh off the back of a stunning season with Chelsea, then manager Gareth Southgate opted for a attacking quartet of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane, with Palmer making cameos from the bench.

Gareth Southgate lead England to back-to-back EURO finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, ex-England striker Teddy Sheringham believes that Palmer has now leapfrogged Foden in the pecking order, with the Manchester City ace struggling to find a place in the team.

Speaking to Finaria, Sheringham said: "I think he's got to find a formation to play two of Palmer, Bellingham and Foden. For me, Declan Rice is good enough to play that central midfield role on his own.

"I don’t think he needs to play with a holding midfield player alongside him. If Rice is a no.6, then Bellingham would be a no.8, just in front of him, which would allow [the position of] no.10 for Cole Palmer or Foden. For the three of them to have work rate, skills, to able to rotate in there, to adapt to that, I think is enough.

"If one misses out, then it would be Foden at the moment. I’d probably pick Cole Palmer alongside Bellingham and Rice in there at the moment.

Phil Foden failed to score a Premier League goal until December this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I mean I love Foden as a player, you could even play him on the right wing at the moment as Saka's out, which is probably his favoured position.

"That would get all three of them into the team, but when Saka comes back, he's obviously the natural right winger, the way he plays for England and Arsenal."

Thomas Tuchel will announce his first squad as England boss in March and he has so far kept his cards very close to his chest.

Injury to Bukayo Saka does beg the question of who will fill the void, and it may play perfectly into Foden's hands, after a sub-par season by his standards he may be given an opportunity to prove himself to the new England boss.

Bukayo Saka has been an ever present for England since his debut in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Tuchel may have to upset some big names to achieve his target with England.

He has been brought in to the end of the 2026 World Cup so it's obvious his target is to win the tournament and a smash and grab approach may be best.

The Three Lions have a fantastic crop of talent at their disposal and utilising their best strengths may see players who excel for the club on the fringes of his plans.