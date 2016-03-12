I'd walk all the way to Madrid, says Wendell

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Wendell admitted he would "walk all the way" to Spain to join Real Madrid amid interest from the La Liga giants.

Wendell has taken the Bundesliga by storm since joining Leverkusen from Londrina in 2014, and the 22-year-old left-back's exploits have made him one of the most coveted young players in football.

Madrid are reportedly among a host of clubs eyeing Wendell and the Brazilian said he would relish the opportunity to play alongside countryman Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's a stimulus for me to continue striving to become an even better player so that the interest increases and something happens," Wendell told AS of Madrid's interest.

"Any player in the world, regardless of their nationality, dreams about playing for Real Madrid.

"Marcelo is an idol and a reference; Roberto Carlos, a legend - an icon; it would be a wonderful challenge to continue the tradition of Brazilian players at such an historic club.

"[It would be] an honour to be Marcelo's deputy - he's been the best left-back in the world for the past five years."

Wendell has made 23 appearances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season, while he has played in 11 European matches.