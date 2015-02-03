Ideye rubbishes West Brom departure rumours

Ideye arrived at The Hawthorns from Dynamo Kiev for a club-record fee believed to be around £10 million during the close-season, but has failed to impress and has scored only one goal from 13 Premier League appearances.

Reports on Monday suggested Ideye could be set for a cut-price switch to Qatar with Al Gharafa, but the Nigeria international inisists there was no truth in the stories.

"I'm still a West Bromwich Albion player, don't know where that news about me leaving #wba came from," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"Have not started doing what I know how to do best, so I can (sic) just leave #wba like that #biglovetoallthefans #lovewba."

West Brom visit struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.