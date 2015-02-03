Ideye rubbishes West Brom departure rumours
West Brom striker Brown Ideye has questioned speculation that he was set to leave the club on transfer deadline day.
Ideye arrived at The Hawthorns from Dynamo Kiev for a club-record fee believed to be around £10 million during the close-season, but has failed to impress and has scored only one goal from 13 Premier League appearances.
Reports on Monday suggested Ideye could be set for a cut-price switch to Qatar with Al Gharafa, but the Nigeria international inisists there was no truth in the stories.
"I'm still a West Bromwich Albion player, don't know where that news about me leaving #wba came from," he tweeted on Tuesday.
"Have not started doing what I know how to do best, so I can (sic) just leave #wba like that #biglovetoallthefans #lovewba."
West Brom visit struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.
