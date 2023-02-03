"If Arsenal have any ambition of winning the league, they have to beat Everton," says former Gunner, Emmanuel Frimpong
Arsenal take on Everton next in the Premier League – and Emmanuel Frimpong says it's a must-win
Arsenal cult hero Emmanuel Frimpong says that the Gunners need to beat teams like Sean Dyche's Everton in order to win the league.
Frimpong's former club are top of the league and flying high right now, tipped by many to win a first title in 19 years ahead of Manchester City. Everton, meanwhile, may be joint-bottom of the table but have just brought in Dyche to firefight the club away from the drop-zone.
But while City slipped up against the Toffees, Frimpong – who played alongside Gunners boss Mikel Arteta – says that this may be a tough test but it's one that they need to pass with flying colours if they even have a chance of lifting the title come May.
"I expect Arsenal to win the game," Frimpong says. "If Arsenal have any ambition of winning the Premier League, they have to win.
"Of course, Everton have a new manager and are going to be pumped up – but at the end of the day, football is won by quality, not by how pumped up you are. I feel like they have too much class for them.
The Gunners return to Premier League action after a disappointing loss in the FA Cup to their title rivals. Frimpong says, however, that he's buoyed by what he's seen against City and that if his old club can keep up those levels, they could go the distance.
"Arsenal have so much confidence and ambition to do something exciting this season," he says. "You could see by the way they played against Manchester City that they usually have so much fear whenever they face Man City.
"At the Etihad though, they played really well, they probably should have got a draw out of the game and it shows the progress that they have made."
Emmanuel Frimpong's correct score tip (opens in new tab) is Arsenal to beat Everton 2-1
Mark White
