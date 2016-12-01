If Bayern lose I'll cry and miss El Clasico! - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is planning to be one of the millions of keen observers tuning in to El Clasico on Saturday, but only if his Bayern Munich team do not make him cry against Mainz on Friday.

Ancelotti was a popular figure as Real Madrid coach during his two-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015, winning the Champions League in 2014.

Madrid will take on fierce rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou on Saturday and a win for Zinedine Zidane's men will open up a nine-point gap over the Catalan giants in LaLiga.

Ancelotti stated his intention to watch events unfold, but admits a poor performance from Bayern at Mainz may put him off the idea.

"It depends on how we play. If we lose, I'll cry and not look at the game," Ancelotti joked at a pre-match news conference on Thursday.

Bayern are second in the Bundesliga, three points adrift of surprise package RB Leipzig, who host Schalke on Saturday.