'If he's a Manchester United player, I'm a Chinaman' - Keane slams Young

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has hit out at Ashley Young, branding the winger's latest alleged dive as "disgraceful" as well as questioning his credentials to play for the Old Trafford club.

Young made the headlines for the all the wrong reasons following United's late 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, being singled out for an apparent dive in the second half.

The 30-year-old, who has been regulary criticised for making the most of challenges during his time in Manchester, did the same under pressure from Georgy Schennikov inside the penalty area prior to Wayne Rooney's winning goal.

His actions had already earned the wrath of former United midfielder Paul Scholes and Keane has now joined the list of critics.

"If he's a Manchester United player, I'm a Chinaman - it is absolutely disgraceful," he told ITV.

"The senior players need to get hold of him. That shouldn't be accepted at Manchester United. That's not leaving your leg in. That's different. It's the somersault he does, it's an absolute disgrace.

"Maybe once or twice can be seen as a mistake but he's done it nine or 10 times and he's done it at his previous clubs."