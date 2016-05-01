'If I have to leave Bayern, then I will' - Benatia

Medhi Benatia is open to the possibility of leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season amid the club's interest in Mats Hummels.

Borussia Dortmund captain Hummels is set for an off-season switch to Bavaria after Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed their interest in the Germany international, who requested a transfer according to his club.

Talk of Hummels' return to Bayern has sparked speculation over Benatia's future at Allianz Arena amid interest from Italian champions Juventus.

And former Roma centre-back Benatia left the door open to a Bayern exit following Saturday's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Morocco international criticising the club's public pursuit of Hummels.

"Hummels? He is a great player and would be welcomed here," Benatia was quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia.

"In my case, if I have to leave Bayern at the end of this season, then I will leave.

"I will not do it like the managerial staff, who spoke about transfer rumours before an important game like the semi-finals of the Champions league [against Atletico Madrid].

"I am only thinking on finishing the season well and I want to live great emotions. I am talking about the Champions League, the Bundesliga title and the German Cup. In a player's career, it is important to live these moments."