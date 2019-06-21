Ighalo believes Nigeria’s Super Eagles can soar in Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo says his country can win the Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare to kick-off their campaign against Burundi.
The Super Eagles, who last won the tournament in 2013, take on the Group B minnows in Alexandria on Saturday, hoping to take the first steps towards a fourth title.
The former Watford striker said in an interview with the Nigeria Football Federation: “If anybody says the tournament will be easy, it is a lie because it is going to be tough, it is going to be hot but I believe in the team we have. We have all it takes to do well at the Afcon.
“Nigeria has a good team that can play in the semi-final and the final. As I said, we will not get carried away.
“We have a team that can even win the trophy if we work hard and if we give everything we have on the pitch.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.