Iheanacho: Derby winner a dream come true

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has described his derby winner against Manchester United as a "dream come true".

The Nigerian netted City's second at Old Trafford in a 2-1 win, doubling the lead given to the visitors by Kevin De Bruyne, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought United back into the game on the stroke of half-time.

Iheanacho was only handed a start due to the suspension of Sergio Aguero, but he took his opportunity and was delighted to help Pep Guardiola's side to victory against their local rivals.

"It is a dream come true to play in the Manchester derby and to get a winning goal," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy, I'm very happy, for my team, for everyone. They really worked hard to get the victory today."

Iheanacho slotted home after a shot from De Bruyne rebounded off the post and straight to his feet, and he admitted there was some good fortune involved.

"It was about being in the right place at the right time," he added. "I didn't expect the shot, I didn't expect it to hit the post and come back, but I'm happy to be in the right place and to score."

Man of the match De Bruyne, meanwhile, acknowledged that it was a tough test for City, despite their flying start.

"It feels very good," he told Sky Sports. "It was a very hard game, very intensive, both teams showed their skillset.

"The second half was more difficult - they played powerfully and with long balls. They are much stronger in the air, but I think we coped well and we just missed the third goal in the second half."