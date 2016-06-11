Ikone signs first professional contract with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have tied teenager Jonathan Ikone to a first professional contract, the club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old has been with the Ligue 1 champions since 2010 and had been courting reported interest from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the promising winger has opted to continue his footballing education in Paris by penning a deal until 2019.

"I am very honoured with the confidence the club has shown in me," Ikone told PSG's official website.

"It's a great source of pride to sign pro for such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain.

"To train and learn alongside such incredible players is the perfect place for me to continue my apprenticeship."