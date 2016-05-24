I'll be happy if we make Euro 2016 semi-finals - Del Bosque

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque admits he would be content if his side reach at least the semi-finals of Euro 2016, even if some people would label a trophy-less tournament a failure.

Del Bosque and Co. go into next month's Euros as back-to-back winners, having triumphed in 2008 against Germany and then in 2012 against Italy.

However, the 65-year-old said on Friday his 23-man squad was not "perfect", and has now gone on to state a last-four finish would be an acceptable achievement.

Speaking on El partido de las 12 via network COPE, Del Bosque said: "If we make the semi-finals I would be happy, I'm telling you the truth.

"Even though some would consider not winning it a failure.

"What I do not want is for us to get nervous and despair to creep in.

"Unrest is a bad counsellor."

On his squad, Del Bosque added: "In these past eight years we have taken many lists and they have not really been disputed.

"This one, maybe, has been the most talked about. We have tried to take the best list possible, for the good of the team.

"We have not given anyone any awards, we just want to take the best we could."