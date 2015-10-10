I'll get used to United rotation - Schneiderlin

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is not concerned over the prospect of reduced playing time at Old Trafford, having been benched for the defeat to Arsenal.

The France international was an unused substitute in the 3-0 reverse at the Emirates Stadium and his absence was heavily felt as the hosts' dynamic play saw them score all three goals inside 20 minutes.

With competition from the likes of Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger, Schneiderlin says he can cope with reduced playing time in comparison to his spell with former club Southampton.

"I have played a lot of matches. The coach made a lot of changes in attack and even in midfield and you have to get used to it," he told reporters before France's friendly with Denmark on Sunday.

"I used to play all the games with Southampton but things have changed. I happened to be on the bench, you have to take it philosophically."

Schneiderlin and United team-mate Anthony Martial played the final 27 minutes of France's 4-0 victory against Armenia on Thursday as Didier Deschamps' men continued their preparations for Euro 2016 on home soil.

Martial, 19, has scored three times since moving from Monaco in September and Schneiderlin backed the striker to stay grounded.

"He is the same player in Manchester as he is here, he has the same qualities," he added.

"This is someone who has a good head on his shoulders, he does not let it go to his head.

"He's always got the same good humour and the same desire to work."