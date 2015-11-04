'I'm not deaf' - Van Gaal acknowledges United booing

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal feels he was vindicated despite acknowledging the boos of the Old Trafford faithful during his team's win over CSKA Moscow.

A Wayne Rooney header gave United a 1-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday, but not before the home fans voiced their displeasure.

Boos rang out around Old Trafford as Anthony Martial was replaced by Marouane Fellaini in the second half, 13 minutes before Rooney's winner.

Van Gaal believes he was proven right as Rooney, pushed into the central striking role, ended United's 404-minute run without a goal.

"Of course I heard that, I’m not deaf," he said.

"That is the opinion of the fans but afterwards they shall not be disappointed by the decision of the manager."

Rooney's goal saw him match Denis Law's haul of 237 goals for the club in all competitions as he closes in on Bobby Charlton's record of 249.

Van Gaal said he was happy with his side's display as they moved top of Group B, a point ahead of PSV and Wolfsburg.

"Wayne shall always contribute in a game. I’m very happy because I put him again in the striker position and he scored," the Dutchman said.

"I am very happy about the result and that we are top of the group.

"Of course it’s a relief. You’ve seen an attacking Manchester United creating lots of chances against a very organised team.

"It’s always difficult to score goals. We had to wait a long time but we deserved it. I’m relieved, but also very proud of my players."