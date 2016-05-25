'Impossible' to see MSN leaving Barcelona - Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says it is "impossible" to see any of the club's stellar 'MSN' forward line leaving the club during the close-season.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar scored a staggering 131 goals between them in 2015-16 as Barca claimed a second successive domestic double.

But speculation concerning the future of Neymar in particular continues - despite the Brazil captain's insistence this week that he is happy at Camp Nou - with some reports suggesting that Barca cannot afford to keep all three of their star men.

However, when asked by French radio station RMC whether he could envisage Messi, Suarez or Neymar seeking pastures new in the coming months, Barca chief Bartomeu replied: "No, I think it's impossible.

"All our players are very happy with our club and our city because it is very pleasant to live there.

"The players are very happy to be in a club that wins. I'm not afraid because everyone is happy, nobody asked me to leave.

"I read the press and all the media. There are many clubs in the world that would have players of Barcelona - ​it's normal, they are very good.

"[But] they told us they were feeling very good in Barcelona and we now prepare for next season."

When informed that Messi had recently purchased an apartment in Paris, the home of mega-rich PSG, Bartomeu commented: "I did not know that! Paris is a beautiful city but I did not know.

"Messi knows Paris is a very charming city. That's good, Messi is going to Paris on vacation, it's good!

"He said it a few months ago - Barcelona will be his last club in Europe. He wants to finish his career in Europe with Barca."