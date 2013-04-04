Ince admits Premier League dream

The former Liverpool trainee has shot to prominence since leaving Anfield for Bloomfield Road in 2011, scoring eight goals last season, including one in the play-off final against West Ham United at Wembley.

The youngster has gone from strength to strength in 2012/13, netting 18 times in 41 outings, notching seven goals in seven games in November and December.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by England Under-21 boss Stuart Pearce, who has handed Ince six caps, and the 21-year-old bagged a brace in a 4-0 victory over Sweden at Walsall in February.

Such form led to a flurry of speculation regarding his future in January. Tottenham Hotspur and Reading were linked with a move for the prodigy, while Liverpool were reportedly keen on bringing their former youth player back to Anfield two-and-half-years after allowing him to leave.

Speaking exclusively in the May 2013 issue ofFourFourTwo - out now - Ince revealed it is his "dream" to play in the top flight of English football. But he insisted that time is on his side and therefore he is happy continuing his development with the Tangerines.

"I'm enjoying my football at Blackpool at the moment, but my dream has always been to play in the Premier League alongside some of the best players in the world," he says.

"That said, I'm still young, I've only just turned 21 so I'm not in a rush and will only leave Blackpool if the right opportunity comes up."

Ince is being guided by his father Paul after the former Manchester United, Liverpool and England midfielder replaced Michael Appleton in the Seasiders' hot seat in February.

It is not a new experience for Tom, having signed for Notts County on loan from Liverpool in November 2010 while his father was in charge at Meadow Lane.

"I call him dad - which the players give me stick about - but it's fine. He's extra hard on me and nobody criticises me more than him.

"I wouldn't want it any other way and I've had that all my life, so I'm used to it."

Read the full interview with Tom Ince in the May 2013 issue of FourFourTwo - out now digitally and in print - and find out where he places in the Top 50 players in the Football League. The issue also features a One-on-One with Diego Forlan and exclusive interview with Victor Valdes, and looks at the myths surrounding the term 'one man team'. Find out more about the new issue