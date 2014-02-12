Ince: Man United in need of on-field leadership

The Premier League champions face a battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they are seventh in the table, nine points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

David Moyes has endured a disappointing first campaign after he was charged with the task of replacing Alex Ferguson and former United captain Ince believes the Scotsman is suffering due to the lack of players in the mould of Roy Keane.

"When you look at the team, they have never replaced Roy Keane," Ince told talkSPORT.

"Ryan Giggs is coming to the end, Paul Scholes has retired. There are lots of players who have been there a long time. They are senior players who are Man United through and through.

"Tthere are no leaders. It’s a major problem. Chelsea have people like John Terry and Gary Cahill, proper leaders, Man United don’t."

And the man who won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups under Ferguson has called for Moyes to be given time to replace the Old Trafford legend and build his own side.

"I don’t think you’ll see the best of Man United and Moyes for another year or year and a half," Ince said.

"He’s got a lot of changes to make, not just one, two or three people, which Sir Alex Ferguson would do.

"He’s got seven or eight players to change in that team. They have to give Moyes time to build that team. He has to change the whole team."

"They’ve got to give him time. Moyes has got a huge renovation job to do. He’s going to lose probably a lot of players in the summer. Who knows what’s going to happen with Wayne Rooney? Robin van Persie is going to be a year older.

"It’s essential that they do finish in the top four but it’s going to be tough.”