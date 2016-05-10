Inconsistent Schneiderlin worried about France spot

Morgan Schneiderlin fears for his place in France's Euro 2016 squad after admitting he has been dissatisfied by his first season at Manchester United.

Schneiderlin, 26, has struggled for consistency since moving to Old Trafford, making 28 Premier League appearances to date after his close-season switch from Southampton.

The 13-time France international missed out on selection for his nation's March friendlies, with Leicester City star N'Golo Kante preferred by head coach Didier Deschamps.

That has led to some concerns for the midfielder ahead of France's squad announcement on Thursday.

"I would be a liar if I said I was 100 per cent optimistic," Schneiderlin told L'Equipe.

"My chances have been reduced, but I would also be a liar if I said I didn't believe I had any.

"For two years I've been in almost all the squads. It was a dream. So it's still in a corner of my head.

"I'm waiting for the list with impatience, to see what will happen, without regret, because the decision is the coach's."

Schneiderlin said his domestic campaign had mirrored that of United, who are fifth in the Premier League and have reached the FA Cup final.

But the £24million signing expects more from himself in his next season at Old Trafford.

"I've played like the squad: good matches and bad matches," Schneiderlin said.

"But of course at Manchester United it's different. A good match at Southampton could be seen as a bad one in Manchester.

"When I signed, I wanted to play every match, to be great all the time, so I'm not totally satisfied.

"I'm not content. But it was my first year. I'm sure I'll come back very, very strong next season."