Ingolstadt v Borussia Dortmund: Tuchel keen to maintain momentum

Borussia Dortmund will look to continue their rampant form in front of goal in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 season when they travel to Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Under the guidance of new coach Thomas Tuchel, Dortmund have looked lethal from an attacking point of view in their four competitive matches, scoring 16 goals including four in their Bundesliga opener against Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

Their latest glut came in Thursday's superb comeback against Odd in the UEFA Europa League, Tuchel watching his side overturn a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 thanks to a late Henrikh Mkhitaryan strike.

Due to their European commitments, Dortmund have an extra day to prepare for their trip to the newly promoted Ingolstadt, and Tuchel is confident they will be firing on all cylinders again on Sunday.

"We want to put win after win after win [together], we're on our way and the next steps have to follow," he said.

Star forward Marco Reus missed the trip to Odd as a precaution due to their artificial pitch, but the 26-year-old looks set to be back after returning to training on Friday.

However, right-back Lukasz Piszczek is unlikely to feature as Dortmund continue to assess a hip injury he suffered in training this week.

Sunday provides a momentous day for Ingolstadt as they prepare to host their first top flight match at the Audi-Sportpark, and they too are looking for a second win of the league campaign.

Ingolstadt started life in the top flight with a superb 1-0 win at Mainz and while defender Konstantin Engel knows they face a daunting task against Dortmund, he hopes they can use home advantage to gain a positive result.

"We have all been looking forward to this game," he told the club's official website. "It will be nice to be able to play again at home and also to have a full house against a great team.

"I'm curious to see how capable we are against such an opponent. Dortmund are strong in attack and play pressing football.

"They have very good strikers who are very dangerous, but we will do our best."