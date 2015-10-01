Ings and Alli handed England call-ups

Danny Ings and Dele Alli have been named in the England squad for their final two Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Midfielder Alli, who only made his Under-21 debut last month, has played eight times for Tottenham so far this season and has impressed at the heart of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Ings, meanwhile, is handed a spot after scoring twice in six appearances for Liverpool since his move from Burnley, although his club-mate Daniel Sturridge - who has recently returned after hip surgery - misses out.

Captain Wayne Rooney is included alongside in-form Arsenal forward Theo Walcott and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, while Michael Carrick is selected despite struggling with injury.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana also return to the squad, having missed the games with San Marino and Switzerland.

England, who have already qualified for the finals in France, conclude their Euro 2016 qualifying group against Estonia on October 9 and Lithuania three days later.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Liverpool), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Forwards

Danny Ings (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal).