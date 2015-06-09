Ings excited to join 'special' Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Danny Ings is certain that he has made the right choice in leaving relegated Burnley for "a special club".

The England Under-21 international was long tipped to leave Turf Moor at the end of the season, with his contract expiring on June 30, and Liverpool eventually revealed a deal was in place to take him to Anfield on Monday.

Ings led Burnley's scoring chart this season, scoring 11 times in 35 Premier League appearances, a figure that was four higher than Liverpool's wantaway Engliand forward Raheem Sterling.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche acknowledged before the end of the season that Ings' departure was something of an inevitability and the striker is now targeting success at one of the country's most famous clubs.

"Thanks for your messages," he said on Twitter. "Delighted to be joining #LFC. A special club with great players. I will give everything to be successful."

The 22-year-old did not forget his roots, though, thanking Burnley for four memorable years.

He added: "Thanks to @BurnleyOfficial for 4 brilliant years. The fans backed me every step of the way, I will never forget that. Good luck always!"