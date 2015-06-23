Ings: I want to earn iconic Liverpool number

Danny Ings has opted against taking one of Liverpool's iconic shirt numbers, stating that he wants to earn the right to follow in the footsteps of the club's greats.

The striker will move to Anfield upon the expiry of his Burnley contract having agreed a move to Merseyside earlier this month.

Ings could have chosen to take the number seven shirt worn by the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan, and left vacant by the exit of Luis Suarez to Barcelona.

Captain Steven Gerrard's departure to LA Galaxy has also left the number eight shirt available, while nine may become an option with Rickie Lambert's future in doubt.

However, Ings has opted to take 28 - a number worn by Gerrard when he first broke into the team - as he wants to first prove he can step up to a higher level.

"You have got to take that pressure off yourself as a young lad coming through. That is what I personally think," said Ings, who is on Under-21 duty with England at the European Championships.

"I would make sure I am established before taking any of those numbers. It is such a huge club. That was the thinking behind it.

"I wouldn't want to go to Liverpool and chuck a shirt on my back like that - it is pressure you don't need. The expectation at clubs like that is huge.

"Obviously I am going to work my socks off to earn that number one day. For now I will take a high number and work hard."