Iniesta back in Barca squad for Copa clash

The midfielder has not featured for Luis Enrique's side since sustaining a calf injury in the 3-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at the end of October.

A statement on Barca's official website on Saturday declared that Iniesta had trained as normal with the first-team squad, suggesting he was in the frame to play against Valencia in La Liga the following day.

However, that proved not to be the case as Iniesta was not included in the matchday squad for the trip to Mestalla, where Barca snatched a late 1-0 win through Sergio Busquets.

The 30-year-old is one of 12 first-team players named in the 16-man squad to face Huesca, which has been supplemented by four from Barca B.

Luis Enrique has opted to rest a number of high-profile stars - including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Xavi and Gerard Pique - for the first leg of their last-32 encounter with third-tier Huesca.