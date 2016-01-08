Iniesta is my idol - Arda Turan

Arda Turan has voiced his admiration for Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta and has revealed the Spain international has always been his point of reference.

The Turkey international featured alongside Iniesta on his official debut in the 4-1 win over Espanyol on Wednesday and he is over the moon to be playing in the same team as the 31-year-old.

"My all-time idol is Iniesta," Arda told Catalunya Radio.

"People sometimes point out that I am only three years younger than him, but he is my point of reference. I think I made the right decision to join Barcelona to play alongside him.

"I have been criticised for not scoring enough goals, but I always say that Iniesta is the example to follow. What he is doing on the pitch is art and you cannot just look at his goals.

"I always felt bad when I played against him and fouled him. Maybe that is the reason why Barcelona signed me..."

Arda was equally full of praise for Lionel Messi and believes the Argentina international is arguably in a league of his own.

"Messi is the best player ever. And I think Neymar comes after him. But Messi is not from this world," he added.

"Messi is very smart, both on and off the pitch. He can tell a joke with just a few words. For me, it's the fewer words, the better."