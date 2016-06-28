Iniesta: Spain were too focused on Italy

Andres Iniesta said Spain were too focused on Italy after the two-time European champions crashed out of Euro 2016 in the round of 16.

Title holders Spain were sent packing from the tournament on Monday, accounted for 2-0 by the efficient Italians at Stade de France in Paris.

Goals from Giorgi Chiellini and Graziano Pelle condemned Spain to a last-16 exit and star midfielder Iniesta bemoaned the fact that the 2008 and 2012 champions strayed from their natural game.

"There's little to say. We have to accept the disappointment and that they were more efficient in the key moments and they outdid us," Iniesta said.

"I think we were focused too much on what they were doing and sometimes that can punish you.

"In the first half we got it wrong, we were looking too much at what they were doing and that hurt us. In the second half it was different, we were ourselves."