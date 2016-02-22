Iniesta wary of 'unpredictable' Sanchez

Andres Iniesta has described Arsenal as "dangerous" and former team-mate Alexis Sanchez as "unpredictable" ahead of Barcelona's trip to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Barca go into the Champions League round-of-16 tie as overwhelming favourites to see off the Gunners once again - they knocked them out of Europe's elite club competition in 2010 and 2011 as well as beating them in the 2006 final.

Arsenal's main threat is likely to come from Chile international Sanchez, who played alongside Iniesta at Camp Nou between 2011 and 2014.

"What makes Alexis so dangerous is that he is unpredictable," the Spaniard told Arsenal's official website. "When he dribbles, when he attacks, he is a very strong player.

"He’s got skill and when he has the ball he always creates doubts. In that sense, we have to try to make him feel uncomfortable on the field and try to minimise his strengths."

Despite Barca's strong record against Arsenal, and Luis Enrique's side coming into the game on the back of a 32-match unbeaten run, Iniesta does not expect the tie to be straightforward.

He added: "Arsenal are known for having a style of play, a way of understanding football through having the ball. I also think that the type of players that their coach or that Arsenal look for are very similar.

"I think their strong spots are their quality, their talent and the way they play. The way they attack, the way they combine. I think they’re a very dangerous opponent in that sense.”



