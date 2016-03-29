Injured Butland resigned to missing Euro 2016

Jack Butland is resigned to missing Euro 2016, but has vowed to come back stronger after fracturing his ankle during England's friendly against Germany on Saturday.

Stoke City goalkeeper Butland - who was standing in for injured number one Joe Hart - was taken from the field on a stretcher shortly before half-time of England's 3-2 win in Berlin after appearing to hurt himself while making a save.

Scans on Sunday revealed that the 23-year-old had sustained a fracture, with the initial prognosis indicating that he would face a race against time to be fit for the European Championship.

However, Butland has revealed that he will not return for the end of the season, meaning his dream of going to a first senior international tournament is on hold.

"I don't think it [the Euros] is going to be an option for me now to be honest because I won't be able to play again between now and the end of the season," he told Stoke's matchday programme.

"I will have an operation on Tuesday night and then it is all about working hard and making sure I come out the other side stronger and better than before.

"It is difficult because I have been working towards the Euros this summer, but I won't be able to be part of that experience now.

"It isn't the challenge that I expected or wanted this summer but I am going to approach it with the right mentality and learn from it, both physically and mentally.

"I have not had to deal with an injury like this before so I will come out of it as a stronger person and a better goalkeeper and look forward to the start of next season."

Butland was clearly in discomfort as he conceded Toni Kroos' opening goal at the Olympiastadion, but said he was reluctant to give up his opportunity to impress England manager Roy Hodgson.

He added: "I knew a couple of minutes before the goal that something wasn't right but I felt it was my opportunity to make an impact for my country."

"In the heat of the moment I didn't want to put my hand up and come off, so I tried to shake it off because it didn’t feel like anything too problematic.

"Unfortunately, during the period of time that I was trying to shake it off they scored the goal.

"When I tried pushing off to make the save I knew instantly that there was absolutely no way that I was going to be able to continue.

"It is in my nature to want to carry on and fight, but unfortunately it proved to be my downfall in the end."