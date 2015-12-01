Injured Carvajal set to miss Cadiz tie
Dani Carvajal's thigh injury means he is set to miss Real Madrid's Copa del Rey tie at Cadiz on Wednesday.
Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has been diagnosed with a thigh injury in his left leg and appears certain to miss Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie at Cadiz.
Spain international Carvajal sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-0 win at Eibar, adding to Madrid's injury list which already contains defenders Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos.
A Madrid statement read: "After tests today at the University Hospital Sanitas La Moraleja, the player Dani Carvajal has been diagnosed with a thigh muscle injury in his left leg. Pending evolution."
Carvajal is coach Rafael Benitez's first-choice right back and the former Liverpool boss will be hoping the 23-year-old will be fit for Saturday's Liga clash with Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.
