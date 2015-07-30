Injured Chiellini to miss Supercoppa
Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini has been all but ruled out of the Supercoppa Italiana and could miss the start of the Serie A season.
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini faces a race against time to be fit for Juventus' Serie A opener against Udinese after sustaining a hamstring injury.
The Italy international was withdrawn eight minutes into Juve's 2-1 friendly win over Lechia Gdansk on Wednesday before being diagnosed with an injury to his right leg.
As such, Chiellini is expected to be out for 20 days - effectively ruling him out of Juve's Supercoppa Italiana clash with Lazio next weekend and leaving him little time to regain fitness ahead of the season-opener a fortnight later.
Chiellini was forced to sit out Juve's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in June with a calf injury.
