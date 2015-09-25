Injured Firmino pulls out of Brazil squad

Injured midfielder Roberto Firmino has been withdrawn from Brazil's squad for next month's 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Firmino's place was in doubt after he was substituted in the first half of Liverpool's League Cup penalty shoot-out win over Carlisle United on Wednesday, having landed awkwardly.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) confirmed Firmino's absence on Thursday, with the 23-year-old to be replaced by veteran Santos forward Ricardo Oliveira.

"Ricardo Oliveira, the top goalscorer in the Brazilian league with 17 goals, was called up by Brazil coach Dunga," the CBF's statement said.

"The Santos striker will take the place of Liverpool striker Firmino, who was released because of injury."

Dunga's Brazil travel to Chile for their World Cup qualifier on October 8 and return home to host Venezuela five days later.