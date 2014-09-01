Injured Iniesta removed from Spain squad

The Barcelona midfielder missed Sunday's La Liga match at Villarreal, with club coach Luis Enrique confirming that the 30-year-old was experiencing "some knee discomfort".

And the experienced playmaker has now been ruled out of Thursday's friendly in Paris and the visit of Macedonia for a Euro 2016 qualifier next Monday.

Vicente del Bosque has not called up a replacement, so will pick from a 22-man squad for the two games.

Iniesta earned his 100th cap in the 3-0 victory over Australia in Spain's final World Cup group match in Brazil.

He is eighth in the list of all-time appearances for Spain.