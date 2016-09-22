Injured Messi thanks Gladbach for get well message

Injured Barcelona star Lionel Messi has taken to Facebook to thank Champions League opponents Borussia Monchengladbach for their gesture of goodwill.

Messi was ruled out for three weeks with a groin injury picked up in Barca's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Argentina superstar's absence may be a boost to Gladbach's hopes of causing an upset in next Wednesday's encounter at Borussia Park.

However, the Bundesliga side are disappointed Messi will not be gracing their turf, posting on Twitter: "What a pity! We would have liked to have seen you on Wednesday with @FCBarcelona at Borussia Park. Get well, Lionel Messi."

The club's English Twitter account added: "It's a shame we won't get to see Leo #Messi at BORUSSIA-PARK when @FCBarcelona visit."

And Messi took the time to thank Barca's opponents, while vowing to come back stronger from his injury.

He wrote: "Many thanks to Borussia Monchengladbach for their message of support! A really nice gesture from the club.

"Of course I would also like to thank everyone who has sent me their best wishes. I now have to rest for a few days before coming back even stronger. Hugs to everyone."

¡Muchas gracias al Borussia Mönchengladbach por el mensaje de ánimo! Un gran detalle de su parte. Y por supuesto también...

Posted by Leo Messi on Thursday, September 22, 2016