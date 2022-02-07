Injured midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi left out of Celtic’s European squad

Injured Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has been left out of the club’s latest European squad but David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi are included.

Ideguchi suffered a heavy knock on his lower leg during Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Alloa on January 22 and the club have not divulged a time frame for his return.

Furuhashi and Turnbull have both been missing with hamstring injuries since before the winter break.

Christopher Jullien, who is yet to make his comeback from a serious knee injury, is also in the squad which has been registered with UEFA for the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Ismaila Soro, who has come off the bench twice in recent weeks, has been omitted from the squad.

Celtic face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the play-off round with the first leg at Parkhead on February 17.